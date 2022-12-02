Drag Race’s Miz Cracker on her new London show Who’s Holiday

Forget the London Palladium: if you want a camp Christmas show with drag in it you’d better head to the Southwark Playhouse this season. One-woman show Who’s Holiday is an adults-only comedy kicking off on 16 December and starring RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Miz Cracker.

She placed fifth in the tenth season of Drag Race in America and was runner-up in the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. But now she’s giving us the lowdown on her new London show…

Hey Miz Cracker. Can you give us the lowdown on Who’s Holiday?

Who’s Holiday is the story of what happened to Cindy Lou Who after she met The Grinch. Let me tell you, it was hell for her, but it will be a riot for the audience.

Miz Cracker leads the cast of Who’s Holiday at the Southwark Playhouse

How’re you enjoying blustery freezing cold London?

It’s warmer than New York so I’m very happy! London is my favourite city in the world.

Are there any funny stories from rehearsals?

The mind boggles. One of my favourite moments everyday is when the entire crew sings along with one of the comedy songs, because it’s so fun they can’t help it!

How are you feeling about opening night?

I’m excited for opening night. I can’t wait to prove to myself and the world that I’m a one woman show woman.

What do you think Drag Race fans will enjoy about the show?

I think Drag Race fans will enjoy the slapstick humour. Think of it as a big Drag Race acting challenge.

Have you had any silly London nights out yet with the Who’s Holiday cast or other Drag Race friends?

I’ve had silly nights out with the crew, and the best part is our mascot dog Daphne joins us on nights out too.

Drag seems to be having a right old moment right now in London theatre – have you noticed?

Yes! It’s exciting to see my sisters take the stage!

Finally, how are you going to be spending your Christmas?

I will be spending my Christmas in London with two close friends eating Chinese food and watching movies.

Who’s Holiday tickets are available now online

