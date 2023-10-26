Massive London Christmas market to open with incredible events, DJs and cocktails

The Between the Bridges Christmas market venue reopens this November with

Between the Bridges will be a heated Christmas market venue on the Southbank with plenty of food, live DJs, winter warmer cocktails and special events. It kicks off really soon

It’s approaching that time of year when even those who stay inside all year are forced out onto the dance floor… Yep, Christmas is getting close.

And a new London venue will throw open its doors in November with late-night entertainment, and food and drink, to help us celebrate.

The Between The Bridges venue on the Southbank opens from Friday 10 November and will have regular DJs, live bands and dancing at weekends until 23 December.

Shows are mostly at weekends, and there will be a craft market every Sunday, with entrance to the main Christmas-themed space free on all days.

Individual events will have ticket prices, and events include drag shows featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, boozy brunches, karaoke and club nights, including Swiftogeddon, the famous dance party dedicated to Taylor Swift.

There’ll be winter warmer cocktails and all the usual drinks, plus street food from some of the most well-known London traders including Made of Dough, The Duck Shed, La Cocinita and Bang Bang Burger.

Find out more at the Between the Bridges website

Read more: A new favourite has emerged to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Read more: Willow Smith posts cryptic Instagram video after Jada Pinkett Smith marriage revelations