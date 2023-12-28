New Year’s Eve in London: where to celebrate

It’s a myth that going out on New Year’s Eve is a bad idea – you just need to properly prepare.

Tickets are still available for events at venues across the capital, from sophisticated dinners to parties with all-night dancing.

Wherever you raise a glass – and whatever you raise a glass of – have an excellent New Year’s Eve. Here are some of the best things to do on the big night.

Watch the fireworks (successfully)

London’s official firework watching area on the Southbank has sold out, so your best bet is to book a rooftop restaurant or bar with skyline views. Searcys at the top of the Gherkin in the City is open until 3am with a DJ and unlimited food and drink; Ting at the top of the Shard has a four-course tasting menu; Aqua Shard at London Bridge has a five-course menu designed specially.

Head to a lovely pub

Be warned that most central London pubs are ticketed on New Year’s Eve, so you’ll want to check and book ahead before you head into zone 1 at the last minute.

The quiet upstairs room at The Crown and Two Chairmen in Soho offers respite from the central London chaos. For something more local but with a friendly crowd, try The Faltering Fullback in Islington, which has great Thai food, live music from 10pm and an outside area – but go early to secure a table in the huge, meandering pub where it’s first come, first served.

The Pelican in Notting Hill is giving guests who book seats in their bar a glass of champagne at midnight (there is also a five-course tasting menu available); The Cadogan Arms in Chelsea has live music and DJs ’til late with special food and drink menus.

The Royal Oak in Marylebone has availability all evening and is a relaxed and unpretentious place to ring in the new year. Opened in 1807, it still retains its original charm, and has quirky, enticing British dishes on the menu.

The Bricklayers Arms in Putney, the area’s last independent pub, is offering two free drinks, pizza and a glass of prosecco for £25 if you book a table online. Tables are all available from 8pm and it’s best to book ahead.

Go for a dance

100 Wardour Street in Soho has partnered with Cîroc Vodka to offer a three-course meal with bubbles, before welcoming DJs who will play into the early hours with their Music Sounds Better with You New Year’s Eve Party.

The Glory in Haggerston is closing in the new year, so head here to celebrate this LGBTQ venue’s final new year’s party. (The owners are opening somewhere else nearby soon.) Expect live drag performances and an incredible, high-energy atmosphere.

Mama Shelter in Hackney has “disco infused beats” and “glitter, roller blades and disco balls” as well as surprise entertainment throughout the night.

For the truly committed, Fold in Canning Town, London’s only 24-hour club, is throwing a 25-hour New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day Party, because clearly 24 hours just wasn’t quite enough. The line-up is unannounced and a surprise on the night, and re-entry is allowed if you want to come and go. There are two rooms so you can switch between DJs.

Or stay in and catch up on festive TV

Ncuti Gatwa is bringing the hype back to Dr Who with his new incarnation, there’s the final part of The Crown to catch up with as well as new Bake Off, Call the Midwife and Strictly Come Dancing Christmas specials.