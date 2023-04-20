How Paul O’Grady’s funeral will feature his beloved dogs

O’Grady’s funeral takes place later today (Photo: Getty)

The funeral of Paul O’Grady happens later today and the dogs he loved so much are playing a huge part.

Battersea Dogs and Cats home will bring some of their dogs to perform a guard of honour for O’Grady at the church in Aldington, Kent, the village the presenter and former drag star called home.

O’Grady was an ambassador for the animal charity since 2012 and made a documentary about his work, For The Love of Dogs, which was a huge hit with viewers.

O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio had been posting on local Facebook groups for schools and communities in the local area, encouraging them to come down and watch the coffin procession through the village, bringing their dogs along, reports ITV.

Read more These photos of Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage in London in the 1980s show what an icon she was

“While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community,” wrote his partner.

“We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

O’Grady was a pioneering drag queen in the 1980s and 1990s, breaking through to the mainstream, appearances on morning breakfast TV shows as his alter ego Lily Savage in an era long before shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race made the art form mainstream.

In the 2000s O’Grady retired Savage to become a popular TV presenter, with his eponymous show, The Paul O’Grady show, welcoming huge A-List guests like Lady Gaga.

Since O’Grady’s passing the London charity close to his heart has raised over £270,000 with a tribute fund since his passing. You can donate here.

City A.M. looked back on O’Grady’s iconic past as drag star Lily Savage in this photo feature.

