DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly for Super Bowl LIX

Are you excited for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, where the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at 6:30 PM? If so, the leading DraftKings Sportsbook is bursting with incredible betting opportunities for this exciting match. A standout aspect that our experts at City AM particularly favored was the huge welcome offer of Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets.

This is an excellent way to kick start your time at the site and potentially boost your bonus bets to use at the DraftKings site. To find out more about this lucrative Super Bowl offer and how to claim it, keep reading.

DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl Bonus

To celebrate this year’s Super Bowl LIX, the iconic DraftKings Sportsbook is providing new bettors with a fantastic welcome offer. The bonus entails Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets, which is a superb way to kick start your time at the sportsbook. To claim this attractive bonus in time for the Super Bowl, players must create an account with the DraftKings Sportsbook and complete a minimum deposit of $5.

No promo code is required to redeem the offer, making the redemption process even simpler. The potential bonus bets from this offer can be used to place wagers on this Sunday’s match between the Chiefs and the Eagles. Players should be aware that the bonus bets from his offer expire within seven days. Create your DraftKings account today.

DraftKings Super Bowl LIX Bonus Terms and Conditions

21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets if your bet wins. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: dkng.co/bball. Ends 1/5/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DraftKings.

DraftKings Sportsbook Legal States

Detailed below are the legal states for DraftKings so bettors understand where they can access the site and its current Super Bowl LIX welcome bonus. Keep reading to find out more.

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

Washington D.C.

West Virginia

Wyoming

How to Redeem the DraftKings Super Bowl Bonus

If the above offer has intrigued you, then follow our simple guide below to get started with the DraftKings site and begin claiming the offer. To be eligible for the DraftKings welcome bonus, players must be aged 21+ and located in a legal US state. Read below to get started.

Firstly, select the link within this article to access the DraftKings Sportsbook homepage. Once on the interface, select ‘Sign Up’ to begin registration. On the form, you must enter all required information, including your login details, full name and email address. All of your data will be protected by the DraftKings Sportsbook. Next, to verify your DraftKings account, click the link sent to your email inbox from the brand. If you wish to claim the current welcome bonus and place wagers on the NFL, you must fund your DraftKings account. This can be done via the cashier section of the site. Follow all on screen instructions which may include choosing the amount you wish to deposit, and selecting a payment option. To redeem the DraftKings Super Bowl bonus, you must deposit a minimum of $5. No promo code is required. Once all of the above steps have been completed, you can claim the welcome bonus and enjoy the sites features.

Responsible Gambling

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY – Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is essential to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLERNCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.