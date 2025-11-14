Doyle can Wave goodbye to rivals aboard California

Hollie Doyle rides California Waves for trainer Cody Mo on Saturday.

FORM students have a fiendishly difficult puzzle to solve in the Lukfook Jewellery Night Banquet in Tang Palace Collection Handicap (9.55am) over a mile.

Well over half of the 14 contenders turned up in the same race over the course and distance last month, and the question will be, can winner Fortune Boy confirm the form with a seven-pound penalty and a wide draw to contend with?

There is no doubt the David Hayes-trained galloper had to overcome lots of trouble during that contest, before bursting through to win in the closing stages.

Excuses can be made for many of his vanquished rivals, notably Yuen Long Elite, who finally draws a good gate for his front-running style. Beauty Bolt’s chance was hindered by getting too far back in the early stages and is reckoned to be in tip-top shape now, and Mister Dapper is another to look out for after being checked-up badly two furlongs from the finish last time.

Progressive CALIFORNIA WAVES was perhaps the biggest eye-catcher in the contest however and his finishing position of ninth, beaten just under four lengths, can definitely be upgraded.

On that occasion, when delivering his challenge at the furlong marker, he was sandwiched between on-rushing Fortune Boy and Max Que, with pilot Jerry Chau having to take serious evasive action.

Without that, there is no doubt he would have finished far closer than his final finishing position suggested, and this lightly raced and regally bred son of Too Darn Hot is guaranteed to further improve with racing experience.

With cheekpieces equipped for the first-time, Cody Mo’s stable striking form with Lucky Blessing winning in midweek at the Valley, and jockey Hollie Doyle due another win, everything looks in place for a big run.

POINTERS

California Waves e/w 9.55am Sha Tin