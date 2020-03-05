Domino's targets London expansion

Pizza takeaway chain Domino’s this morning reported a drop in profit for 2019 as it revealed a strategy to target further growth in London.

The figures



UK and Ireland sales increased 4.8 per cent to £1.21bn in the 52 weeks ended 29 December.



However like-for-like sales growth slipped to 3.7 per cent from 4.6 per cent the previous year.

Group underlying profit before tax – not including the discontinued international business – was £98.8m, a slump of 1.2 per cent due to higher interest charges.



Profit before tax plunged 93.6 per cent to £2.8m, including discontinued operations in Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Iceland, which the company offloaded in October.

The disposal hit the company with overall impairment and restructuring charges of £35.4m.



Why it’s interesting



Dominos said today that the external environment “hasn’t been easy”, and that Brexit related uncertainty has continued.



The fast food firm said that the potential impact of coronavirus us “difficult to determine” but said it is monitoring the situation closely and has established a contingency plan.



During this year the company has plans to recruit a chair, chief executive and finance chief.



Going forward the pizza chain plans to ramp up its growth in London, as it is “currently underpenetrated there compared to the rest of the UK”.



The takeaway group operates 36 stores in the London area after opening three last year in Mill Hill, Bentford and Carshalton.



What Dominos said