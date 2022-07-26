District, Bakerloo, Elizabeth lines and Overground to be disrupted by tomorrow’s rail strike

Tube network will be impacted by tomorrow’s rail strike.

London tube services are set to be impacted by tomorrow’s rail strike – the first of a three-day walk out called by the union RMT over job cuts and salaries.

Transport for London (TfL) warned commuters to check before they travel as services on the District, Bakerloo, Elizabeth lines as well as the London Overground are set to be disrupted.

“Planned strike action on the national rail network on Wednesday will mean disruption for some of our customers, with the London Overground, Elizabeth line, and London Underground services being affected,” said TfL’s chief operating officer Andy Lord.

Londoners were also warned that daily and nightly services on the London Overground on 30 July, as members of the union ASLEF working as train conductors at seven train operators – including Arriva and Greater Anglia – will go on strike.

Meanwhile, the strikes are also set to cause a spike in traffic, both in London and across the country.

RAC’s Rod Dennis said the walk out “will inevitably force more people on the roads,” as Uber said it was expecting an increase in demand.