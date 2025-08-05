Disney+ set to stream LaLiga matches in the UK and Ireland

England stars Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold are coming to Disney as part of a deal with LaLiga

Disney is close to a deal to show LaLiga football matches to users in the UK and Ireland during the coming season, according to reports.

La Liga is in advanced talks for Disney+ to stream one Spanish top-flight match a week, according to people familiar with the matter cited by the Financial Times.

Five English players are set to feature in LaLiga this season, including Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold playing for Real Madrid, and Marcus Rashford at Barcelona, where he is on loan from Manchester United.

The move marks another step in Disney’s growth trajectory in the live sports space.

Disney+ will be the home of the Uefa Women’s Champions League across Europe starting tin 2025-26, having secured broadcasting rights until 2029-30.

At the time of the announcement, General Manager Disney+ EMEA Karl Holmes said: “The Uefa Women’s Champions League is the very best in football performance, dedication, and passion.

“Bringing this incredible tournament to Disney+ customers and audiences speaks to our commitment to delivering a huge range of bold and dynamic entertainment.

“As women’s football continues to grow with audiences worldwide, we’re proud to offer the thrill and excitement of every single match to Disney+ customers across Europe, at no extra cost.”

The on-demand streaming service also has rights to show Uefa Europa League and Conference League matches in Denmark and Sweden until the end of the 2026-27 season.

SVP and Country Manager The Walt Disney Company Nordic & Baltic Hans van Rijn stated: “Our rich heritage in sports through ESPN underscores our commitment to creating a high-quality production for the players, the fans, and our Disney+ customers.

“Our mission is to super serve the communities and fans that are passionate about the game, while broadening the audience for the tournaments in Denmark and Sweden, building a new generation of fans and supporters.”

Disney and LaLiga have been contacted for comment.