Eager film and TV fans can today get their hands on a discounted Disney Plus subscription ahead of the streaming service’s UK launch next month, while the media giant has given subscribers a taste of its content slate.



How much does it cost?

Disney Plus today announced that customers can sign up for an introductory price of £49.99 — a £10 discount on the standard price of £59.99.



The offer, which is equivalent to £4.17 per month, will be available until 23 March.



This compares to £4.99 per month for Apple TV Plus and £7.99 for Amazon Prime (though this includes additional services). Netflix’s standard plan is £8.99.



What shows does it have?

Disney said that more than 25 exclusive originals will be available, including new Star Wars series The Mandalorian.



It will also boast new feature films such as Togo, starring Willem Dafoe, as well as a remake of the 1955 animated classic Lady and the Tramp.



However, it remains unclear whether UK viewers will be able to access The Simpsons, which is made by Fox.



Some commentators have speculated that the lack of the cartoon classic is a result of existing licensing deals with broadcasters such as Sky and Channel 4. Disney has been contacted for comment.



Disney Plus has emerged as a strong competitor in the streaming wars thanks to its wealth of content from entertainment brands including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.



Other titles include:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Stargirl

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

WandaVision

Loki

In development

Ms Marvel

Moon Knight

She-Hulk

When will it arrive?

Disney Plus launched in the US, Canada and the Netherlands in November. Earlier this month the firm said it had hit 28.6m paid subscribers.



The Hollywood media giant had originally announced a UK launch date of 31 March, but today said the service will be rolled out a week earlier on 24 March.



It will also become available to viewers in Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on this date.



Other western European markets, including Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal, will follow this summer.

