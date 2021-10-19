Disney delays upcoming Marvel films, including Black Panther, and Indiana Jones

Disney to delay its 2022 Marvel films, along with the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie, all of which have been pushed back to later in the year or moved to 2023.

Thor: Love And Thunder will be shifting from May 2022 to July, postponing the sequel of 2018’s Black Panther to November to round out 2022.

For 2023, Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan will hit cinemas in February, with Ant-Man and The Wasp arriving in July.

The reasons behind Disney’s move have been attributed to various production issues, and the need to keep Marvel movies in their assigned order.

However, Avatar 2’s original release date is still scheduled for December 2022, despite various delays since starting production.

There have been various cast injuries and complications, including 79-year-old Harrison Ford’s stage fighting injury, which interrupted filming for Indiana Jones.