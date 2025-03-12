Discover the Best of Hong Kong: From breathtaking landscapes to unforgettable city experiences

The Big Buddha (Tian Tan Buddha) on Lantau Island. One of Hong Kong’s top tourist destinations

This content was paid for by Hong Kong Tourism Board, and produced in partnership with the City AM Commercial department.

Hong Kong is a city of contrasts, where towering skyscrapers meet lush green mountains, and vibrant markets sit alongside Michelin-starred restaurants. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a culture seeker, or a foodie, Hong Kong offers an unforgettable experience at every turn.



Video:

Details of the video asset Hong Kong Dayscape-Hip Hong Kong-16×9-EN | Hong Kong Tourism Board

Hong Kong’s unmissable cultural experiences

For an early morning adventure, take the Morning Trail to the Peak Galleria, where you can enjoy a rewarding sunrise view across both sides of Victoria Harbour. The Peak Tram provides an alternative way to reach the summit, offering spectacular sights along the way.

A ride on the iconic Star Ferry is a must for any visitor, offering unbeatable views of the Hong Kong skyline from the water. Another must-see attraction is the Big Buddha (Tian Tan Buddha) on Lantau Island. This colossal bronze statue is an awe-inspiring sight and a place of serenity amid Hong Kong’s dynamic energy.

For a taste of local entertainment, head to Happy Valley Racecourse, where horse racing enthusiasts gather to soak in the electrifying atmosphere under the city lights. The racecourse, known for its vibrant crowd and thrilling races, is one of the best places to experience Hong Kong’s sporting culture.

A culinary paradise

Hong Kong’s food scene is legendary, offering everything from street food to fine dining. Enjoy a plate of char siu fan (barbecue pork and rice) at Sun Kwai Heung, or sample authentic dim sum at the historic Luk Yu Teahouse. Don’t miss out on the city’s famous pineapple buns with butter, best enjoyed at Kam Wah Café, a traditional cha chaan teng.

Beyond the local flavours, Hong Kong boasts an impressive collection of Michelin-starred restaurants, ensuring that every meal is a culinary adventure.

Explore Hong Kong’s unique neighbourhoods

Each district in Hong Kong tells a different story. West Kowloon is a cultural hotspot, blending traditional craftsmanship, historic buildings, and world-class art at M+, Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture. The nearby Hong Kong Museum of Art and Xiqu Centre, home to stunning Cantonese opera performances, make this area a must-visit.

In Central, wander through the historic Graham Street wet market, surrounded by colonial-era architecture and trendy eateries. Sham Shui Po, known for its quirky cafes, boutique galleries, and local fashion, offers a glimpse into the city’s creative side. Meanwhile, Sai Kung is perfect for a relaxing day trip, featuring laid-back seaside restaurants and picturesque rural villages.

Embrace the great outdoors

This might come as a surprise, but Hong Kong isn’t all about the bright lights of the city. Just a stone’s throw away, nature lovers can explore hiking trails with some of the most breathtaking views in the world. The Dragon’s Back Trail, part of the Hong Kong Trail, is one of the most popular hikes, providing panoramic vistas of Shek O, Big Wave Bay, and the South China Sea. Over on Lantau Island, the scenic trails lead to hidden beaches, mountain peaks, and charming fishing villages, while the stunning Thousand Island Lake offers a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Evening spectacles and nightlife

As the sun sets, Tsim Sha Tsui’s Avenue of Stars comes alive, celebrating Hong Kong’s cinematic heritage while offering breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour. At 8 pm each night, the Symphony of Lights illuminates the skyline in a dazzling display of lasers, LED screens, and synchronised music.

For those seeking nightlife, Hong Kong’s rooftop bars provide unforgettable experiences. Enjoy panoramic views from Popinjays, sip creative cocktails at The Pontiac, or discover some of Asia’s Top 10 Bars: Bar Leone (#1), Argo (#9) or The Aubrey (#10). For live music lovers, Amazonia is a top choice for energetic performances.

A hub for art and culture

Hong Kong is a thriving centre for arts and culture. Tai Kwun, a former police station transformed into a cultural hub, features contemporary exhibitions, artisan shops, and fantastic restaurants. Art lovers can also explore the latest exhibits at the Hong Kong Museum of Art, while the Xiqu Centre offers an opportunity to immerse in traditional Cantonese opera.

Hop aboard the ‘Ding Ding’

For a truly local experience, take a ride on Hong Kong’s beloved tram, affectionately called the ‘Ding Ding’ by locals. This charming, vintage mode of transport offers a unique way to explore the city’s streets while soaking in the sights and sounds of everyday life.

Plan your Hong Kong adventure

Whether you’re exploring scenic trails, savouring world-class cuisine, or enjoying the vibrant city nightlife, Hong Kong promises an unforgettable journey. Discover the best of this dynamic city and let its energy, culture, and beauty captivate you.

For more travel inspiration, visit Discover Hong Kong today!