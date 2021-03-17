Dija acquires Genie in bid to expand 10-minute delivery service

London-based grocery delivery startup Dija has acquired Cambridge startup Genie as it expands its service across the UK.

Dija, which was founded by former Deliveroo executives, launched earlier this month and promises to deliver groceries within 10 minutes.

It is the latest player to join the ever-expanding food delivery space and already has four warehouse hubs operating in South Kensington, Fulham, Hackney and Islington.

Each hub carries more than 2,000 products sold at recommended retail prices and claims to use data to “spot buying patterns”.

It plans to open 20 further hubs in the capital but wants to expand this further out with the acquisition of Cambridge-based delivery startup Genie for an undisclosed sum.

“The grocery delivery space is going through its biggest shakeup in decades. Our ultrafast delivery service is changing the way people shop, helping to free up customer,” Dija co-founder and chief executive Alberto Menolascina said. “But our ambitions aren’t limited to inside the M25.”

Launched last year, the startup delivers snacks, drinks and everyday essentials in 15 minutes or less with late-night opening hours. Founders Tim Chan and Callum MacBeth are set to join Dija’s launch team to support growth outside the capital.

“We’re excited to join forces with the team at Dija and continue our shared mission to bring everyday items to your door in a matter of minutes,” Chan said. “For our existing customer base this deal means access to more products, better prices and even faster delivery times.”

Menolascina added: I’m delighted that Tim and Callum are joining the Dija family to ensure more people can access this reliable and efficient service across the UK and Europe.”

