DfT reports London tube strikes brought down passenger numbers to 4 per cent of pre-pandemic levels

Commuters wait for services to resume at Ealing Broadway tube station in London. Services are disrupted the day after a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT). Picture date: Wednesday March 2, 2022.

The RMT’s London tube strikes of last week had a devastating impact on passenger numbers, according to Department for Transport (DfT) figures.

Data showed that on Tuesday and Thursday ridership numbers plummeted to 4 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – the lowest since the Covid pandemic first hit in March 2020. On 4 March, levels went up to 52 per cent – 15 per cent down on the previous week.

According to the DfT, the industrial strike impacted also on the days following the strike, because of Transport for London’s (TfL) difficulty to run a full bus service, despite ridership being up 7 per cent on previous days.

RMT members took the streets over jobs, pensions and working conditions, bringing the capital to a standstill, City A.M. reported.

The union’s decision to walk out was lambasted by both Londoners and government officials such as transport secretary Grant Shapps, who expressed his frustration via Twitter.

“Having funded TfL to the tune of £5bn to protect jobs and London’s transport system through Covid, it’s a kick in the teeth for Londoners to suffer from RMT’s strikes,” he tweeted.