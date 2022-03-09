Gatwick reduces pandemic losses following strong end to 2021

Gatwick managed to recover some losses because of a strong end to 2021.

Gatwick has reported that despite ever-changing travel restrictions, the last few months of 2021 helped the airport reduce its annual losses by 25.6 per cent.

In the year ended 31 December, the London hub shrank its pandemic-induced losses from £465.5m to £370.6m, while its EBITDA remained at a negative £26.3m because of the reduced passenger traffic.

“As it was for many airports, 2021 was a difficult year for Gatwick but, despite constantly changing travel restrictions and the emerging Omicron variant, we managed to end the year strongly and reduced our losses compared to the previous year,” said chief executive Stewart Wingate.

Following the end of travel restrictions and the consequent surge in passenger demand, Gatwick said it will reopen it South terminal to cater for increase passenger numbers during what it appears to be a busy summer season.

The airport has forecast an increase in both short and long-haul flying, with Easyjet having the greatest capacity ever with 120 routes and 79 aircraft.

Long-haul demand started increasing following the end of travel restrictions and is not showing signs of stopping, especially for carriers such as British Airways and TUI.

“Major announcements from our airlines about significantly increased flying schedules, and from government on airport slot regulations and the relaxation of travel restrictions, mean we are now looking forward to a strong summer,” Wingate added. “

According to the chief executive, despite the encouraging signs it will take time to fully restore consumer confidence in tourism and travel.

“I urge government to make 2022 the year when all travel restrictions are removed completely, including the unpopular passenger locator form.”