Derham’s Viyanni looks leading Gerry Feilden contender

FOLLOWING last weekend’s Betfair Chase kicking off the Grade One action on these shores, Newcastle hosts the first Grade One hurdle event of the season as the Fighting Fifth (2.00pm) takes centre stage at Gosforth Park.

It’s a fascinating clash, with new kid on the block The New Lion facing off against Willie Mullins’ Anzadam and Constitution Hill, who has it all to prove.

Courtesy of a recent Newbury gallop, it’s evident the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner still has the engine but after falling in two of his last three races, whether he stands up is an entirely different question.

I’d be in the believer camp, but at 6/4 I can leave him alone and it’s a race to watch and savour, rather than bet on.

There are better punting opportunities over at Newbury, particularly in the Gerry Feilden (2.15pm).

As per usual, this is a competitive handicap with several unexposed hurdlers entered up for the two-mile contest.

One of the most unexposed, VIYANNI, is an interesting runner getting plenty of weight from his rivals and carrying just 10st 9lbs.

He’s run three times over hurdles, winning twice and finishing an eye-catching third behind top-class performers Lulamba and Mondo Man at Ascot last season.

With the forecast reasonable, conditions should be fine for him and I don’t expect the ground to be that testing come Saturday, but if there is a sudden deluge then Christian Williams’ Last Rodeo would be of interest.

I think he’s one for another day, however, and with Viyanni there should be plenty of scope for improvement off his mark of 124.

The Harry Derham yard is in form, and their runner looks a solid each-way proposition at 6/1.

