Dentons: Dublin and Saudi drive revenue of world’s largest law firm to over £280m

Dublin and Saudi drive up revenue

Dentons‘ UK, Ireland, and Middle East (UKIME) has reported single digit increase in revenue with the region generating £280.5m for the fiscal year ending 30 April 2024.

The world’s largest law firm by size revenue was up by nearly 6 per cent from £265.1m reported in the previous year.

“It’s pleasing to achieve another year of record revenues,” stated UKIME chief executive, Paul Jarvis. “We have grown revenues 22 per cent over the past three years because of the strategic choices we have made.”

The firm’s UK disputes and regulatory division reported a 15 per cent revenue growth, driven by the expansion of the team. Over the past three years, 11 new partners have joined the team in the UK, while 18 were added across the UKIME region.

On regions pointed out, the firm said the Middle East saw a 22 per cent revenue growth, “bolstered by strategic senior hires over the past three years”. In that region, it was noted that “significant growth” came from Saudi Arabia, where Dentons achieved a 35 per cent revenue increase and was among the first international firms granted a foreign law firm license.

While another region highlighted was Ireland, as the Dublin office recorded an 18 per cent revenue growth, with a strong focus on advising Irish companies on critical domestic and cross-border matters. The firm launched into Ireland in 2020, following a list of firms who made a similar move after Brexit.

Additionally, Dentons Helix, the firm’s ‘new law’ team, reported a 27 per cent revenue growth. This team combines private practice quality with the innovation and cost efficiency of managed legal services.

“The direction of travel is that income growth will continue to be driven by our focus on supporting clients across a broad range of business areas and geographies while setting new standards for service delivery. A cross-border mindset is in the DNA of every Dentons lawyer,” added Jarvis.

Just law week it was revealed that Dentons has elected Kate Barton from Big Four EY to serve as the firm’s next global chief executive. She will succeed Elliott Portnoy, the founding global CEO, who has served since 2013 following Salans, Fraser Milner Casgrain (FMC) and SNR Denton combining to create Dentons.

She is set to join the firm in early September to begin a handover period and will start her new role on 10 November, following a handover period.