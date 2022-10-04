Deliveroo partners with Channel 4 for Gogglebox-style ad series

Deliveroo has teamed up with Channel 4 to create a Gogglebox-style series on how their food delivery had ‘saved the day’.

Working with ad agency The Outfit, the food delivery giant will create 10 contextual ads filmed in an observational documentary style, which will be shown around Channel 4 hits like Made in Chelsea and Grand Designs.

Episodes include ‘Deliveroo Presents… The Dinner Party Drama’ about a group of friends reminiscing about a dinner party disaster and ‘Deliveroo Presents… The Chicken Run’ follows a couple whose dog ate their roast chicken.

“To weave their stories into the fabric of Channel 4 alongside the programs, it was important to reflect the language and tone of the Channel, with mini title sequences, casting real friends and family to deliver genuine performances – the spots feel more like trailers for a show,” Niall Murdoch, founding partner at The Outfit, said.

The campaign is part of Deliveroo’s ‘Food, we get it’ brand platform, with the first ad airing yesterday.

This isn’t the first time this year that foodie brands have done something a bit different for promotion.

At the start of this year, bakery chain Greggs announced it would be collaborating with Primark to launch a limited-edition fashion collection.

A range of 11 clothing items launched across 60 Primark stores in February , with clothes branding the Greggs logo and slogans such as “It’s a pastry thing.”