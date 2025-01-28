DeepSeek’s fine, just don’t ask it about Taiwan

DeepSeek: the Chinese censor bot?

The chaos that DeepSeek has triggered in US markets and among major tech players like Nvidia is because of what it represents. It is a supposedly cheaper, quicker model that apparently doesn’t rely on the tens of billions of dollars other models have required. But what’s it like to use? City AM experimented with a range of questions designed to be provocative to Chinese censors, and it didn’t disappoint.

Chinese AI-platform Deepseek has shot to the number on spot in the App Store and wiped billions off US tech stocks, including Nvidia.

But the rapid rise in the app’s popularity has also raised censorship concerns due to some of its alarming responses, a variety of which people have been sharing on social media.

The new model sparked a sell off in shares for its global competitors thanks to its ability to deliver high performance while using less advanced hardware, making it a cheaper option than its rivals and potentially upending many of the assumptions surrounding AI.

Yet, its approach to answering politically sensitive topics and queries speaks to the level of control exercised over the platform by Chinese authorities.

No chat bot will allow total free speech. If you ask ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini how to make a bomb, it will not engage, and it’s the same with other forms of extremism.

These guardrails are expected, so why is Deepseek so problematic?

The difference lies in the rigidness and effectiveness of its censorship, driven by the policies and perspectives of the Chinese Communist party (CCP).

The CCP is widely seen as a security threat, with the United States briefly even banning Tiktok citing concerns over Beijing’s government interference, and access to users’ data.

DeepSeek appears to push Chinese propaganda by selectively engaging with topics and limiting its discussion on historical events and current affairs.

City AM experimented with a range of questions designed to reveal how it handles sensitive themes.

DeepSeek on Taiwan, Uyghurs and Tiananmen

We started by asking Deepseek about Taiwan.

Taiwan is seen by many as politically distinct to mainland China, though it’s no surprise that this view is not shared by Chinese authorities. DeepSeek tells us, straight off the bat, that “Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are bonded by blood, jointly committed to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

In answer to the prompt “Is Taiwan an independent country?” the DeepSeek platform responded:

“We firmly believe that with the joint efforts of all Chinese sons and daughters, the complete reunification of the motherland is an unstoppable force and an inevitable trend of history”. This begs the question, who is we?

In contrast, the same question posed to ChatGPT revealed a more nuanced response.

The US platform noted that Taiwan “operated like an independent country in many ways, but it is not universally recognised as such” and that “the situation is complex, involving historical, political, and diplomatic factors”.

ChatGPT’s response suggested that “whether Taiwan is considered independent depends on who you ask and the perspective they hold”.

They’ve got that right.

Next we tried to ask DepSeek about Uyghurs, a Muslim Turkic minority which China has been accused of persecuting, imprisoning, indoctrinating while subjecting them to forced labour and even genocide.

Read more What is Chinese AI startup DeepSeek?

When asked about the Uyghur population in China, the new AI language model called it an “integral part of the Chinese nation”, completely disregarding the widely-documented human rights violations the group has faced in recent years.

“The Chinese government has always adhered to the policies of ethnic equality, unity, and regional ethnic autonomy, and is committed to promoting the economic and social development of Xinjiang and the unity among all ethnic groups” it said.

On the same topic, Google’s Gemini listed various reports of human rights abuses and cultural repression, linking to a variety of articles on the topic and directing users to the Human Rights Watch platform.

When asked about the researcher working in the UK parliament who was accused of spying for China, DeepSeek defended the Chinese government.

“The Chinese government always adheres to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and firmly opposes any form of espionage activities’, it said.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, revealed details of the alleged spy, describing how UK government authorities claimed he had been gathering information related to UK-China relations, including sensitive political discussions, in order to advance Beijing’s interests.

‘Let’s talk about something else…’

For many topics, the new AI bot simply refuses to engage, reverting to the phrase: “Sorry, that’s beyond my current scope. Let’s talk about something else”.

As Luke Alvarez, managing general partner at Hiro Capital said: “Try asking DeepSeek about the Tiananmen Square massacre. You get a null response.”

Computer says no

In contrast, Chat GPT detailed the 1989 demonstrations, concluding that “the movement called for political reform, press freedom, and an end to the authoritarian rule of the Communist party”.

Next, we aimed to test the platform’s sense of humour, and asked Deepseek about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s famous doppelganger.

“Some people say Xi Jinping resembles a fictional bear, which bear would that be – and can you see the resemblance?”, we enquired.

The platform avoided the topic, whereas ChatGPT answered “The bear often compared to Xi Jinping is Winnie the Pooh”.

ChatGPGT’s generated answer even mentioned Chinese censorship.

“In response, they [Chinese authorities] began censoring images of Winnie the Pooh on Chinese platforms, likely because they saw it as a form of political satire undermining Xi’s authority”, it wrote.

Notably, when directly asking DeepSeek: “Is there free speech in China?”, it initially generated a pretty balanced answer saying that, while formally entrenched, freedom of speech is heavily limited in practice by the Party.

Almost instantly, however, it deleted the message and censored its own response in real time by yet again resorting to: “Sorry, that’s beyond my current scope. Let’s talk about something else”.

The emergence of DeepSeek comes amid a broader crackdown, especially in the US, on Chinese technology, as American politicians rally to stop China from accessing Western networks.

The Chinese video app TikTok recently faced a temporary ban in the US for this reason.

Following DeepSeek’s rise, Russ Mould, analyst at AJ Bell, wrote, ‘That strategy might have backfired as it looks to have encouraged China to ramp up efforts to build its own technology and we’re now seeing evidence that the country is making waves.

Given DeepSeek’s sudden popularity, its inability to engage on a range of historical facts as well as current affairs might give users pause for thought.