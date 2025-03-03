Wayve: Nvidia, Uber and Softbank backed EV startup set for global expansion

British artificial intelligence (AI) startup Wayve, which develops autonomous vehicle systems, has announced plans to accelerate its international expansion by launching a new hub in Stuttgart, Germany.

Backed by tech giants Uber and Softbank, the self-driving firm is testing its AI-powered self-driving tech in Germany and the US and plans to secure partnerships with various automakers.

Wayve’s expansion into Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, will allow the firm to refine its ’embodied AI’ technology, focusing on lane change assistance that adapts to human driving behaviour.

The Stuttgart hub will also support the development of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features and automated driving capabilities.

Alex Kendall, co-founder and chief executive of the company, called Germany the “perfect place” to accelerate AI powered driving technology, citing the country’s automative expertise.

“I look forward to partnering with Germany’s world-leading manufacturers and tier one suppliers to bring safe, scalable and production ready AI software to vehicles worldwide”, he said.

The new site will give Wayve access to top engineering talent and regulatory support for its vehicle testing.

The news follows a major $1bn funding round led by Softbank, with participation from tech titans Microsoft and Nvidia making it one of Europe’s largest investments.

Wayve also gained Uber as an investor last August, as interest in an AI-driven approach to autonomous driving boomed.

Founded in 2017, Wayve is seen as one of Europe’s leading self-driving car makers. It competes with US giants like Tesla and Alphabet-owned Waymo, as well as Chinese rivals such as BYD.

Unlike Waymo’s high-cost, sensor-heavy approach, however, Wayve relies on a camera-based AI system that continuously learns from real-world driving.

The firm has already expanded into the American market, opening an office in Silicon Valley and testing its fleet in San Fransisco.

It plans further expansion in North America, including opening a Vancouver-based branch.

Kendall also hinted at further global moves, labelling 2025 as a “year of global expansion”, and signalling strong interest in Japan.

The race to develop self-driving technology has been marked by rapid advancements and equally evolving setbacks.

While competitors such as Waymo are expanding their robotaxi operations, General Motors recently closed down its ‘Cruise’ division, citing heavy losses.

Kendall acknowledged that automakers are taking different approaches, with some eager to lead in AI-driven autonomy, while others remain cautious.