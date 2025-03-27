UK’s tech crown is slipping away

The UK has slipped behind in the tech arms race, falling behind emerging tech heavyweights.

A new global ranking has placed Britain as 13th overall for tech competitiveness, behind nations like Ireland, Singapore and Australia.

Meanwhile, perhaps more alarmingly, no G7 nation – the group of the world’s most industrialised nations including the UK – even made it into the top 10, a stark warning for Western economies traditionally seen as tech innovators.

UK tech at a crossroads

The Global STEM competitive index, released by STEM consultancy SThree and the centre for economics and business research (Cebr), cited the factors which have stifled the UK’s position in tech.

While London remains one of Europe’s leading tech hubs, the nation’s overall standing has been undermined by a severe lack of investment in key areas.

Its failure to scale homegrown startups and lack of tech talent have also contributed to its stumped growth.

Dr Sue Black OBE, a tech expert and former government adviser, urged the UK to “double down on fostering a tech positive culture before it is too late.”

She called for a more supportive entrepreneurial environment to ensure the UK maximises its potential, by fostering a “tech-positive culture, championing investment, and providing long term policy stability.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The UK has performed relatively well in other areas, ranking sixth for high-tech exports, for example, as well as for computer science university rankings.

Institutions like Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College London have been globally recognised for producing world-class tech research.

The rise of emerging powerhouses

While the UK and its G7 peers once dominated the global tech landscape, the rankings today paint a very different picture.

Singapore, Australia and Ireland are now leading the way, outperforming the UK and other Western nations on key indicators like education and investment in future tech.

Notably, East Asian economies are surging ahead in AI and deep tech, with South Korea, Japan and Singapore leading in AI patent filings.

Meanwhile, the UK’s AI sector has been hampered by funding gaps and regulatory uncertainty, with top talent and startups increasingly looking to the US for greater opportunity.

The impact of this shift has already been felt. The Wall Street sell off of major US big techs, with the magnificent seven tech titans losing over $1tr in value due to Chinese AI-bot Deepseek, sent shock-waves across global markets.

Its effects trickled down into European tech firms like Germany’s Infineon Technologies and Japan’s SoftBank.

The UK’s tech sector, which often relies on US investment and partnerships, has also felt the squeeze.

A wake up call for the UK and G7

The UK government has been vocal about its ambitions to make Britain a global leader in tech and AI, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledging to support tech startups and increase private investment in innovation.

Yet, industry leaders have warned that policy alone won’t be enough.

Timo Lehne, chief executive of SThree, described the rankings as a “clear warning sign” for the UK and other G7 nations.

“Once the global epicentre for innovation, these countries are now facing stiff competition from emerging tech hubs. The challenge is no longer just maintaining their position, but ensuring they lead the charge in fostering innovation and nurturing the businesses that will drive the future of global technology.”

Nina Skero, chief executive at Cebro, also said: “STEM skills are no longer just for tech workers, but essential for every sector of the economy.”

She argued that nations that fail to prioritise STEM education risk falling behind in the broader digital economy, not just in AI and tech startups.