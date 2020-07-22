DEBATE: Will the ban on Huawei technology benefit the UK in the long run?

John Longworth is director general of the Centre for Brexit Policy, chairman of the Independent Business Network, and a former MEP

Will the ban on Huawei technology benefit the UK in the long run?

John Longworth, director general of the Centre for Brexit Policy and chairman of the Independent Business Network, says YES.

China represents a tiny percentage of UK exports and we are able, in the nick of time, to escape dependence on investment by what is a totalitarian, military dictatorship — a trap many have fallen into.

That is why it is right to remove Huawei from our vital, digital infrastructure.

When I met a member of the Chinese Politburo, it was very clear that they had a vengeful vision of both history and of their long-term destiny.

By adjusting our relationship now, Britain will avoid the mistakes of appeasement and of undermining our security. We will be able to focus our trade and investment priorities on boosting domestic business, relations with our friends in the Commonwealth, and the ample opportunities afforded by the US, Japan and the ASEAN nations.

As a sovereign, independent nation, Britain can now make its own decisions in its own interests. While maintaining — if possible — good relations with all nations, we must live up to our commitments to Hong Kong and look to trade across the globe, overly dependent on no one.

This will be the basis for long-term security, prosperity, and growth for the UK.

Read more: The Huawei ‘U-turn’ isn’t enough to keep Britain safe

David Richards, co-founder and chief executive of WANdisco, says NO.

It is frustrating that this issue has become more about US protectionism and diplomatic tensions between the US and China than any genuine UK concern about security.

The reality is that Huawei is significantly ahead of other providers in producing some of the most advanced 5G technology available, for an accessible rate. As we enter a new digital age, the UK must embrace the most advanced technology on offer, and ensure our economy has the best chance of recovering quickly from the impact of Covid-19.

This means pushing ahead swiftly to build the infrastructure that will supercharge the economic bounce back. 5G has rightly been touted as a game changer for connectivity and the possibilities of what can be achieved, and this decision sets us back in our progress and stifles innovation.

I strongly believe that the removal of Huawei from our networks will be hugely detrimental to the UK.

Read more: Mike Pompeo calls for coalition to ‘push back’ against China

Main image credit: Getty