David Pipe: Ramses will relish every drop of rain that falls

AFTER a summer break it’s great to be back with my regular weekly column, and I can start with the news that we are already up and running with our new City AM syndicate horse.

COLLINGWOOD COURT made a pleasing enough start for us at Ascot a fortnight ago in what was a pretty hot bumper.

Tom [Scudamore] was pleased with him and feels he will come on plenty for the run.

I guess it will be hurdles for him next time and I’m hoping he has a bright future.

It was lovely to meet a few of you at the races and I look forward to getting to know a lot more over the coming weeks and months.

We are also in the process of looking out for a second horse for the syndicate, so if you are interested in getting involved do get in touch.

The National Hunt season supposedly really gets going with this weekend’s November Meeting at Cheltenham, so it’s a real shame that all this rain has caused this afternoon’s first day to be abandoned.

I had declared four runners, but we will have to think up other plans for them.

That said, WARTHOG will now join EAMON AN CNOIC in tomorrow’s feature, the BetVictor Gold Cup (2.25pm).

Both will love all this rain and I have genuine grounds to be optimistic about both of them.

Warthog lost his way a little last term but goes well fresh and sneaks in here off a light weight.

As for Eamon An Cnoic, he ran a cracker behind favourite Siruh Du Lac when fourth in the Festival Plate.

I’m hoping the swing at the weights will get us closer to him, although he’s only a young horse and I’m conscious he will improve again too.

Our fella often shapes like this trip stretches him, but he ran well for a long way in the 3m1f handicap here at the Festival a couple of years ago so that shouldn’t be a problem.

Elsewhere tomorrow, I’m looking forward to seeing RAMSES DE TEILLEE back out in the staying handicap (1.50pm).

He is another who will relish all this rain and should go well despite having to shoulder a big weight.

The ground was pretty bad when he won over hurdles here last time and it’s nice to come here with a decent run under his belt.

Another one of mine to keep an eye on tomorrow is REMASTERED who will probably run in the 2m5f handicap hurdle (3.30pm).

Regular followers of this column will know that he is a horse I have always held in high regard and both the trip and ground should be spot on for him.

His recent run at Chepstow should have blown the cobwebs away and I’m hoping he will run a decent race.