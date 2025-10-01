David Beckham shares huge pay day amid record year

David Beckham’s business empire has enjoyed a record year. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

David Beckham has shared a huge pay day after profit at his business empire jumped by almost a quarter in 2024, it has been revealed.

DRJB Holdings Limited, which includes David Beckham Ventures Limited, Seven Global LLP and Studio 99 Group, has posted a net profit of $44.9m (£35.1m) for the year, up from $36.2m (£29.1m) in 2023.

Newly released figures also show the group’s consolidated revenue increased from $91.2m (£73.4m )to $92.3m (£72.2m).

As a result of the surge in profits, the group issued an underlying ordinary dividend of $52.5m (£39m).

DRJB Holdings Limited is jointly owned by Footwork Productions, a subsidiary of Authentic Brands Group LLC.

Authentic Brands Group first invested in David Beckham’s business empire in 2022.

David Beckham’s companies on the rise

A statement released by the company said: “The group’s growth momentum has continued into 2025.

“The global appeal of the brand’s licensed businesses continued to rise with eyewear

manufacturer Safilo acquiring the perpetual licence to design, produce, and distribute the

eyewear collection, solidifying the brand’s position in the premium eyewear market and

ensuring ongoing innovation in collaboration with Beckham.

“The group also secured a multi-year design collaboration with Boss which saw the

launch of a new David Beckham collection, in terms of scope, a first of its kind partnership

for Boss menswear.

“The first co-designed collection launched in Spring 2025 and the first Fall/Winter collection released this September.

“The group has also moved into the wellness sector, partnering with health sciences

company, Prenetics.

“In 2024, alongside Prenetics, David co-founded IM8 to release several cutting-edge consumer health products.

“IM8 has rapidly become one of the fastest growing nutritional supplement businesses globally.”

Earlier this year, David and Victoria Beckham placed inside the Sunday Times Rich List top 300 with a wealth of £500m.

In August, it was reported that profit at Victoria Beckham’s eponymous fashion and beauty brand had smashed through the £100m mark for the first time.