David Beckham’s business empire has golden year after Netflix documentary

The Co-Owner of Inter Miami CF, David Beckham (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

David Beckham’s business empire more than doubled its profit last year following the release of a Netflix documentary series following the footballer’s family.

The England and Manchester United icon’s firm, DRJB Holdings Limited – which includes David Beckham Ventures Limited, Seven Global LLP and Studio 99 Group – reported that pre-tax profit rose to $36.2m (£28.75m) in 2023, up from $16.2m (£12.87m) in 2022.

Beckham, dubbed ‘golden balls’ in his playing days, had an illustrious 20-year career including with Premier League behemoth Manchester United and Spanish giants Real Madrid. He was also England captain.

Since retiring in 2013, he has expanded his business interests, including becoming the co-owner of Inter Miami CF and bringing superstar Lionel Messi to the club.

2023 was a “successful year for the David Beckham Brand”, a DRJB spokeperson said, as it embarked on new partnerships and launched the popular Netflix documentary.

In newly-filed accounts, the company said it “solidified the new partnership with Authentic Brands Groups to continue growth and development of the David Beckham Brand”, including new endorsements and products.

Its revenue increased by two per cent year-on-year to $91.2m (£72.44m), up from $89.7m (£71.25m) in 2022.

At David Beckham Ventures Limited, which comprises most of Beckham’s brand partnership and licensing revenues, there was double-digit percentage gains for the financial year, up by 17.9 per cent to $37.5m (£29.79m), from $31.8m (£25.26m) in 2022.

Meanwhile another of his companies, Seven Global LLP, which makes up the licensing and commercialisation arm of his brands reported profit of $10.9m (2022: $11.9m) on revenue of $14.1m, up from $14.6m in 2022.

Seven falls outside DB Ventures Limited and includes Beckham’s deals with Adidas, Tudor, Safilo Eyewear, and Coty.

The company that runs its creative and production studio, Studio 99 Group, saw revenue grow to $15.0m. The firm ramped up production of premium documentaries, including BECKHAM for Netflix, which achieved a place in the top 10 in all 90 countries where Netflix track audience figures.

Beckham’s firms also reported new commercial brand partners and contracts with major companies including Stella Artois, Boss, Shark Ninja and Paramount.

The brand also bolstered its social media presence, bringing in 16.4m followers to 163m followers globally.

The company said directors voted and paid underlying ordinary dividends of $28,464,254 in 2023, down from $30,180,394 in 2022.