Dame Laura Kenny praised as “one of the greatest” after retirement

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 07: Laura Trott of Great Britain celebrates winning the Gold medal in the Women’s Omnium Track Cycling 500m Time Trial on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Velodrome on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Dame Laura Kenny has been hailed as one of cycling’s “greatest riders” after she announced her retirement four months before Paris 2024.

British Cycling boss Stephen Park said Kenny was “one of the greatest sporting talents our country has ever produced”.

“All who have had the pleasure of watching Laura compete will pay witness to her peerless combination of craft and determination,” he said.

“I’m sure that the entire British cycling community will join me in wishing her the very best in the next chapter of her life.”

“She has been a beacon of inspiration for so many, young and old.”

Kenny became the first British woman to win golds at three consecutive Olympic Games, with titles at London 2012, Rio 2016 and in Tokyo five years later.

She is also the joint most successful British female athlete in the Olympics as rower Katherine Grainger also winning a total of five gold medals during her career.

Kenny thanked British Cycling for their support as it also allowed her to meet her husband Jason Kenny, who has won seven Olympic gold medals. The two became parents to their son Albie in 2017.

“British Cycling has been my second family since 2010,” she said.

“Not only has British Cycling played a huge role in my professional career, it was also where I met my husband, Jason.”

“They supported us into parenthood together and for that I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Her decision to retire was due to family reasons.

“It’s been in my head a little while, the sacrifices of leaving the children and your family at home are really quite big and it really is a big decision to make,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“Going on to win another gold medal, as much as I would love to do that, it wasn’t giving me the energy I wanted any more, it just wasn’t.

The 31-year-old won her first world title in 2011 in a team pursuit. Her last gold medal came in a Madison event alongside Katie Archibald.