Crypto platform Luno ties up multi-million pound deal with Camden’s KOKO

Cryptocurrency platform Luno has partnered with London’s KOKO as the crypto marketplace steps into the music and entertainment space.

The collaboration aims to empower the next generation of artists by creating opportunities through live streaming, digital and blockchain technology.

Luno and KOKO will launch a specially-designed new space within the theatre with a state-of-the-art digital gallery called ‘The Luno’.

The KOKO boasts an impressive heritage in London’s world-famous arts scene. Charlie Chaplin once performed on its stage, while Monty Python, The Goon Show and The Rolling Stones broadcast from its studios, and novelist Charles Dickens was often found at its bar. In more recent times, stellar names like Madonna, Prince, Kanye, Amy Winehouse, Stormzy, Dave and Dua Lipa have performed at the Camden venue.

Later this month, 122 years after it originally opened, KOKO will open its doors once again on April 29 following a three-year, £70m restoration and redevelopment, which will see it transformed from an historic Victorian theatre into a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art live music venue and broadcasting house. The refurbishment includes a new Cafe KOKO and four new floors for members above which includes access to a roof terrace and conservatory, dome cocktail bar, penthouse and recording studio, piano room, library, a hidden speakeasy, stage kitchen and vinyl rooms.

As part of the new partnership, The Luno – a multi format space at the top of the 19th century theatre – will be launched. The new space has its own entrance and will host late night DJ shows, digital art exhibitions, and immersive events. The venue also promises to deliver informative talks and workshops for the public, focusing on decentralising technology and cryptocurrencies.

“KOKO is a cultural institution and for decades has used its stage to put the spotlight on emerging talent as well as some of the biggest acts in the world,” said Sam Kopelman, Luno’s UK Country Manager.

“We could not think of a better partner for our first step into the music and entertainment space and we cannot wait to put our support behind live music in the UK after such a difficult two years for the industry.

“Every day the relationship between crypto and music grows stronger, with blockchain innovations beginning to revolutionise the industry. With KOKO we look forward to working with artists and helping them realise the potential of decentralised technology, giving them greater control over their music and their futures.”

Seb Croft, KOKO’s commercial director, described the partnership and the three-year refurbishment as KOKO “fiercely stepping into the future” while celebrating 122 of culture.

“Our partnership with Luno will allow us to be at the forefront of blockchain technology, supporting artists in new ways and providing game-changing experiences for fans. The opportunities for us to innovate together in the music and entertainment space are endless,” he said.

Olly Bengough, KOKO’s CEO/Founder said: “It’s exciting to enter this dynamic new partnership at such an important moment in time, as blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the future of music.

“Luno has successfully built up a global community of innovators and creators pioneering in this space, and for KOKO to join forces as web.03 becomes an exciting new horizon for us all, gives KOKO a truly unique opportunity to take part in this ever evolving new space.”