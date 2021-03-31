Crypto firm Luno appoints new CFO

Leading global cryptocurrency operation Luno has appointed banking veteran Alwyn Jones as Chief Financial Officer.

He joins Luno with more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services sector, and will be based at the company’s London office where he will be responsible for finance and payments as well as serving on the UK and US boards.

Mr Jones, who has has an MBA from the London Business School and a MA from The University of Oxford, joins Luno from Monzo Bank, where he has served as CFO since September 2018, overseeing finance and payments as well as serving on the UK and US boards.

Before joining Monzo, he was at Barclays Bank for several years, working across multiple roles including Head of Consumer Lending and Head of Retail International Clients.

He brings extensive experience of the financial services sector including strategy development, capital markets, corporate finance, retail and digital financial services and operational execution.

Alwyn Jones – Chief Financial Officer of Luno

“I’m thrilled to be joining Luno to help continue to build a great organisation that wants to make cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone in a secure and compliant way, regardless of where they are in the world,” he said today.

“I look forward to being part of that journey.”

Marcus Swanepoel, Luno CEO, said the appointment would be instrumental in the firm’s quest to improve global financial systems.

“We look forward to Alwyn joining our leadership team and supporting our ambitious growth plans,” he said.

“His vast experience in leadership positions across both high growth fintech companies and established financial institutions will play an instrumental role in helping us build a new, better financial system for people all over the world.”

About Luno…

Luno is a leading global cryptocurrency company on a mission to upgrade the world to a better financial system.

Co-founded by CEO Marcus Swanepoel and CTO Timothy Stranex, Luno launched in 2013 and has built a team of nearly 400 with its headquarters in London, as well as regional hubs in Singapore and Cape Town. With more than seven million customers spanning 40 countries, Luno’s products and services make it safe and easy to buy, sell, store and learn about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Luno has been backed by some of the world’s leading investors including Balderton Capital, RMI, Naspers and Venturra, before recently having been acquired by Digital Currency Group (DCG).

Find out more here: https://www.luno.com