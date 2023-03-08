Crypto markets respond to latest US inflation numbers

Fed Chair Jerome Powell shared some vexing news with colleagues at Capitol Hill yesterday.

“The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” he said.

“If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes.”

In short, if most of the inflation indicators continue flashing red, ongoing rate hikes are inevitable. The latest indicator to flash was jobless numbers from February that came in lower than expected, meaning that the US economy still has some cooling to do, say economists.

Crypto and traditional risk-on markets responded to the news with red candles. Bitcoin and Ethereum are down since yesterday by 1.69% and 0.69%, respectively.

The leading crypto by market cap is trading for $22,012 this morning, while Ethereum is valued at $1,554.

The rest of crypto is following a similar trading pattern. Analysts say that some consolation to yesterday’s news may be the less severe than expected reaction to Powell’s remarks, given the amount of de-risking and deleveraging that have happened in the last few months.

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1,006 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 7, at a price of $22,219. The daily high yesterday was $22,527, and the daily low was $22,011.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $425.316 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.997 trillion and Tesla is $593.93 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $24.628 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 39.15%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 50, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.69. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 43.94. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your fam: Soundbite of the day

“Cryptocurrencies and, more generally, the mindset of innovation that led to their creation and growth in the marketplace are exciting for the future of payments.” Reed Luhtanen, Executive Director, US Faster Payments Council

What they said yesterday

👀…

BREAKING: Jerome Powell says interest rates going higher than previously thought. pic.twitter.com/wqbkudeiog — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) March 7, 2023

What does a Bitcoin mining site look like?

₿𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Watch 🇺🇸 Senator @CynthiaMLummis defend #bitcoin mining energy use in Congressional hearing todaypic.twitter.com/hk8SNwRc1r — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) March 7, 2023

Perspective…

Humanity, can you please at least think about this for a sec?#bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Bxql3PvMkE — efe (@efebitcoin) March 8, 2023

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Sam Bankman-Fried: A tissue of lies soaked with fake tears?

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.