Crypto AM Spotlight: Blu Canary Capital

Blu Canary Capital is open for business and already creating waves in the security token space, as it brings together the worlds of security tokens, gaming, sports and entertainment in the metaverse – opening a third dimension for security tokens.

Founded by Rory Rawlings, the founder of Seattle-based tech company Avalara, along with Humberto Torres, executive producer of the largest televised salsa event reaching more than 125 million households, Daya Fernandez, the founder of Hollywood Domino; and The INX Digital Company’s Douglas Borthwick, CBO during the first ever public offering of a digital security. Blu Canary Capital is a catalyst for legal, compliant tokens that will open up a third dimension for securities.

The third dimension is the hallmark of all Web3 projects. It refers to ownership by users – what they call “Insumers” at Blu Canary Capital, individuals who both invest in and consume a product.

Think of the investors that own NIKE stock and wear NIKE shoes. But now imagine that when those investors walked into a Nike store, they were treated like owners. This will transform the relationship between business, consumers and investors, potentially inspiring a new and deeper form of brand loyalty. It is the version of capitalism that Gen Z is striving for. It is all made possible by Web3 technologies and the use of digital securities to capitalize businesses or projects.

Blu Canary takes entertainment IP and generates new revenue streams by creating games, movies and live productions in the metaverse. This is not your mother’s metaverse or the corporate-owned immersive games you son lives in, but rather a new open and interoperable metaverse created by their partner, XMANNA. One that is accessible to all via phone, tablet, tv, computer or headset.

Ever wanted to watch a concert with your friend in another city without leaving your couch? This is the kind of experience they are delivering. While traditional stadiums seat around 50K fans, the metaverse can deliver entertainment to tens of millions. Not passive entertainment. Live, immersive and interactive entertainment.

Once a concert, game or sports match is broadcast to the metaverse, the audience can reach into the many millions. The audience is then introduced to loyalty programs, branded games and interactive promotions which lead to new revenue streams. These revenue streams are then fed into a security token either for the specific sports team, or entertainer, or Blu Canary’s soon to be announced own token.

Buyers of these royalty tokens will have their ownership acknowledged inside the metaverse they have invested in, as their wallet syncs with the platform, giving investors level ups and discounts in addition to their expected pro-rata revenue streams.

Imagine owning tokens in Roblox and gaining a return on game usage, in addition to discounts and other perks in the game. This is the future that Blu Canary Capital is helping to build with its Studio, NU 3RA and metaverse partner, XMANNA. It is all coming soon to a digital world near you, called xLantis. Blu Canary is raising capital for themselves today, as they develop dreams and tokenize cash-flows.