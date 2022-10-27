Credit Suisse plots sweeping job cuts and £3.5bn fundraise after heavy losses

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is looking to raise 4bn Swiss francs (£3.5bnn) by offloading stock as it slashes 9,000 jobs and spins off its investment bank in a bid to steady the ship after heavy losses this year.

The scandal-stricken lender outlined a sweeping overhaul today after notching a 4 billion Swiss franc (£3.5bn) loss in the third quarter of the year after posting consecutive losses this year.

Boss Alex Lehmann called the plan a “blueprint for success” this morning but the announcement spooked investors and sent the firm’s shares plummeting 7.3 per cent in early trading.

The turnaround effort will see the bank slash 2,700 jobs this year – five per cent of its workforce – as it looks to ultimately cut headcount by around by 9,000 to 43,000 by the end of 2025.

The Swiss bank said it will also spin off its investment bank to create CS First Boston, focused on advisory and capital markets, and hopes to attract third-party capital and set up a partnership with the new Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse has secured backing from the Saudi National Bank of 1.5bn francs – which will give it a 9.9 per cent stake in the firm – with plans to potentially inject capital in the new investment bank.

JPMorgan analysts said that “question marks remain” over the restructuring of investment banking, adding that the share sale will also weigh on the stock.

The bank has been scrambling to recover from a string of scandals in the past two years, including mammoth losses linked to the collapse of Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital last year.

The latest plans mark the third attempt by successive chiefs in recent years to turnaround its fortunes.