Credit Suisse beats investment banker in London court as £66m espionage case is thrown out

A former Credit Suisse banker’s £66m lawsuit was rejected yesterday afternoon as a London court found that the banking giant was under no obligation to protect its former employee from the risk of criminal charges while he was working in Romania.

Vadim Benyatov had demanded $89m, or nearly £66m, in lost earnings after a court in Romania convinced him for espionage.

He argued that the bank should have protected him and other Credit Suisse employees from being probed by intelligence services in Romania while he was working on a deal aimed at the privatisation of a large energy company in the eastern European EU member state.

However, London judges ruled the Swiss banking giant had not breached its duty of care towards Benyatov.

It is not clear whether Benyatov can or will appeal the verdict.