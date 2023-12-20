Crawley key player as Perth Scorchers beat Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

England Test opener Zak Crawley hit a crucial 65 runs from 46 balls yesterday to hand his Perth Scorchers franchise a second win in this year’s Big Bash League (BBL).

The Australian franchise T20 competition has long had a relationship with English cricketers and Crawley played a key part in his side’s nine-wicket victory over the Hobart Hurricanes at the Perth Stadium in Western Australia.

Crawley on fire

The Hurricanes set a target of 173 having notched up the majority of their runs through fellow Englishman Chirs Jordan (59) and Indian Nikhil Chaudhary (40).

But Perth’s response saw Crawley hit one six and six fours as part of his 46-ball 65 at a strike rate of 141.

Crawley finished not out alongside Aaron Hardie, who finished on 84 runs from 45 balls.

The Big Bash is Australia’s version of the Vitality T20 Blast or the Indian Premier League, and will see the likes of Harry Brook (Melbourne Stars), Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers) and Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder) participating.

The result sends the Perth Scorchers joint top of the BBL with the Brisbane Heat while the Hobart Hurricanes are without a win in their two matches.

The Melbourne Renegades (Joe Clarke) take on the Brisbane Heat (Paul Walker, Sam Billings) today.