Sports on TV this weekend: Big Bash, Six Nations and Premier League

The Six Nations returns and Australia’s Big Bash reaches its climax Down Under. Here’s your unmissable sports schedule for the weekend. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Six Nations returns, cricket’s Big Bash reaches its climax Down Under, Great Britain are in Davis Cup action and there are big games in both the Premier League and LaLiga. Here’s your unmissable sports schedule for the weekend.

Tennis: Davis Cup Finals qualifier, Friday

It feels like the last Davis Cup has only just finished but here we are again, hoping for British success.

GB captain Leon Smith and his side are in Colombia for their qualifying tie – which will be at altitude and on clay courts. No easy feat.

There is no Andy Murray, so Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury are the men in Smith’s squad.

Salisbury and Skupski are ranked in the top five in the world for doubles while the three singles players are all in the top 40. Colombia’s highest ranked singles player is world No253 Nicolas Mejia. (8pm, iPlayer and BBC Sport)

Davis Cup qualifiers

Cricket: Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat, Saturday

The year’s first big domestic Twenty20 cricket franchise final gets underway tomorrow in the Australian Big Bash.

Four-time winners Perth Scorchers reached the grand final by finishing top in the group phase. Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers in a play-off on Thursday to join them.

Franchise cricket is on the rise across the globe and having a competitive league where players can shine is becoming more important.

And while the Big Bash has become a great advert for T20 cricket, it’s fair to say that a number of other competitions are clipping at its heels – so a huge final is needed. (7:30am, Sky Sports Cricket)

Big Bash final

Rugby: England v Scotland, Saturday

The greatest Championship of them all, the Guinness Six Nations, begins tomorrow.

Ireland’s trip to Wales may be the curtain raiser but the star attraction of round one sees the Auld Enemy host Scotland in the Calcutta Cup.

England haven’t won this fixture at Twickenham since 2017 and will be eager to get their new era under Steve Borthwick off to a flying start.

All matches – three per weekend across five rounds – are on free-to-air television as rugby gets its spot in the limelight. (4:45pm, ITV1)

Football: Barcelona v Sevilla, Sunday

LaLiga is hotting up over on the Iberian peninsula with champions Real Madrid attempting to close in on table toppers Barcelona.

The Catalan club have 50 points from their opening 19 matches and play underperforming Sevilla on Sunday.

Having traditionally been towards the top end of the table, Sevilla are currently languishing in the bottom half of LaLiga.

Five players who featured in the World Cup final are set to feature at Camp Nou – with the three winning Argentinians playing for the visitors and the two losing Frenchmen in Barcelona’s squad. (8pm, ITV4)

Come see us play at Spotify Camp Nou, this Sunday against Sevilla — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2023 It’s not sold out yet

The Premier League this weekend returns after FA Cup action and the chase is on for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are within five points of Arsenal and a win over Tottenham will not only keep the pressure on the Gunners but keep Spurs away from the top four, for now at least.

Spurs – who look set to be without Antonio Conte after the manager had surgery to remove his gall bladder in the week – need this win after a run of three defeats in four matches.

By kick-off, however, Arsenal could be eight clear of City and Manchester United could be six clear of Spurs. (4:30pm, Sky Sports Football)