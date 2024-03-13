Bonus points create positive rugby, Six Nations chief insists

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 15: Six Nations CEO Tom Harrison introduces the world premiere of the Netflix documentary “Six Nations: Full Contact” at Frameless on January 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Six Nations)

Six Nations chief executive Tom Harrison has defended the use of bonus points ahead of Super Saturday dispute a possible scenario occurring where England win more matches than Ireland but lose the title to their rivals.

England have won three of their four matches and sit on 12 points while Ireland have the same winning record but have 16 points due to the number of tries they have scored and the number of points they have lost by.

The Six Nations awards a bonus point in the table for any team that scores four tries, and awards a second one for any team who loses within seven points.

The above means that England could win this weekend and still have fewer points than Ireland despite winning more games.

Six Nations dispute

“Remember why bonus points are there,” Harrison said yesterday at the launch day of the Women’s Six Nations, which begins next weekend. “Bonus points are there to promote positive rugby. It’s about fan engagement, right?

“It’s also that the players know, it’s not as though we’re saying ‘You’ve played so well we’re going to award you an extra point afterwards’. No, I don’t think it will change.

“I’m delighted that there is some jeopardy going into the final weekend. It’s great. That’s one of the features of the Six Nations – you genuinely don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Harrison, in response to whether a rethink could be in the pipeline, said: “Yes, if we think bonus points are a problem.”

This year’s Six Nations reaches its crescendo this weekend with three games back-to-back across Saturday.

Wales take on Italy in the opening game of the day in a straight shootout for the Wooden Spoon – a metaphorical award handed out to the side who finish bottom of the pile.

Wales are without a win in four matches and last went winless in 2003.

Ireland then take on Scotland in Dublin knowing two points definitely wraps up the title, while one could be enough.

Scotland can spoil the party and finish second.

France could kick off against England in Lyon in the final game of the Saturday with the title already in Irish hands but if it is not then it’s all on England to spoil the party on St Patrick’s Day.

A title for England would be their first since 2020.