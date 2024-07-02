Craneware signs landmark deal with Microsoft

Craneware expects the first of its new applications from the partnership, which will form part of its flagship ‘Trisus’ platform, to be listed on Microsoft’s Azure platform this month.

Healthcare software provider Craneware has signed a landmark deal with Microsoft that will provide the Scottish firm with access to the tech giant’s Azure platform, improve customer access to its software and expand cloud capabilities, and boost its AI capabilities.

The firm, which despite being based in Edinburgh, makes all its sales in the US’s privatised healthcare industry, said it had already begun “co-innovation” with Microsoft’s AI team to embed artificial intelligence into its existing offerings, as well as exploring ways to apply the new technology into its offering.

It expects the first of its new applications from the partnership, which will form part of its flagship ‘Trisus’ platform, to be listed on Microsoft’s Azure platform this month. These will be called Trisus Chargemaster, Trisus Decision Support and Trisus Labor (sic) Productivity.

Microsoft Azure is the cloud computing platform developed by Microsoft that helps companies manage applications and services.

Shares in the Aim-listed firm jumped two per cent on the news in early morning trading.

Keith Neilson, the CEO and cofounder at Craneware, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Microsoft and their Global Partner Solutions team, with the aim of bringing powerful AI offerings to the U.S. healthcare industry.

“This agreement deepens our relationship with Microsoft, aligning strategic goals and fostering collaboration on future technology initiatives, marking a milestone in our journey to transform the business of healthcare.”

Craneware has performed solidly of late. In March the company posted interim results in which revenue and pre-tax profit rose by eight and nine per cent respectively.

Gareth Hall, senior director at Microsoft, which last week was found to have breached EU anti-trust law, said: Together, we can bring advanced AI-powered solutions to market that will help healthcare customers transform their businesses, deliver impactful solutions, and demonstrate the additional power of the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.”