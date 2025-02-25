UK unveils ‘National Data Library’ plans for public services

Plans for the UK’s National Data Library (NDL) have been revealed, a landmark initiative designed to streamline the use of public sector data.

In Tuesday’s report, the Tony Blair Institute and The Entrepreneurs Network officially published their plans for the proposed library and a road map to achieve it.

The paper reveals how the library will ultimately facilitate data sharing between government departments, supporting AI development and public service efficiency.

Driven by Number 10 and in partnership with DSIT, it will allow policymakers, researchers, and businesses to use linked data sets for key sectors like healthcare, employment, and infrastructure planning.

For example, it will link data from the NHS and the Department for Work and Pensions to enable effective return-to-work programs.

It will also combine planning, environmental and energy data to accelerate housing and green energy solutions.

“It can help create the infrastructure needed to unlock the value of public-sector data alongside frameworks to identify and collect new types of data for breakthrough insights”, wrote the report.

The library is a key pillar to the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, and is designed to address longstanding challenges in data accessibility.

Peter Kyle, secretary of science, innovation and technology, first announced plans for a National Data Library in his manifesto, pledging to centralise government research programs, enhancing scientists’ and academics’ access to public sector data.

Positioning the UK as an AI leader

In the first six months, the NDL will improve access to existing administrative data, streamline approval processes, and establish early use cases.

Following this period, it will expand infrastructure and governance in the next three years.

In this time, the government will also introduce legal changes to support responsible data use.

The report announced that the NDL will be fully integrated into government systems within five years, enabling applications like personalised healthcare and AI-driven policy making.

Initial investments in data-linking capabilities for the library have been earmarked at £200m, with projected long term benefits reaching up to £13bn per year, as the system scales.

The government has emphasised that the NDL will be developed with public accountability, addressing concerns over data security and transparency.

This comes days after Apple was forced to remove its data protection feature from the UK, following a dispute with the government over encryption and access to user data.

The tech giant’s move came after the Home Office requested access to encrypted iCloud data under the investigatory powers act (IPA), a law that requires leading tech firms to provide information to law enforcement when required.