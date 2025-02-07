Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta: Is big tech overspending on AI?

Tech titans have projected pouring billions of dollars into artificial intelligence (AI) in 2025, yet Wall Street impatiently awaits returns on their investments.

Amazon is leading the charge, having recently committed over $100bn to AI infrastructure this year, surpassing Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta.

The four tech behemoths reported a combined $246bn investment in AI in 2024, up 63 per cent from the previous year.

Now, they are projecting a cumulative $320bn in spending for 2025, as they race to expand data centres and deploy advanced AI chips.

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said that “investor concerns about big spending on AI-related infrastructure have moved up a gear”.

“Amazon is at the centre of the storm”, he said.

Google’s eight per cent drop last week also marked one of its worst trading days in a decade, after parent company Alphabet missed market expectations in its fourth quarter.

Investors are growing uneasy about whether these AI bets will translate into profit.

Google has been vague about the adoption and revenue potential of its Gemini chatbot, while Microsoft’s copilot AI tools were criticised for being glitchy and pricey.

The rise of cheaper commoditised AI models like DeepSeek’s new model have only increased investor concerns.

The Chinese startup launched a new AI chat-bot in late January, which triggered the market due to its low-cost, high performing model.

Microsoft and Alphabet saw a combined $400bn wiped from their market value after reporting slower than expected cloud growth despite increased AI spend.

Yet, tech leaders remain confident.

Google’s chief executive Sundai Pichai defended the firm’s $75m planned AI spend in the next year, calling AI “as big as it comes”.

Hargreaves Lansdown’s Matt Britzman said: “Google’s strong investment forecast for 2025 could be a boon for the whole AI trade, especially since Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft are doubling on AI investment”.

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella also pledged to pour $80bn into Azure, arguing that slowing down now would be a mistake.

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy outpaced both firms, forecasting $100bn in investment, with most going toward AI-powered infrastructure for Amazon Web Services.

This announcement drove Amazon’s stock down seven per cent in after hours trading.

Meta, on the other hand, received a more positive market response.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged to invest “hundreds of billions” in AI over time, yet the firm’s ability to show immediate returns has reassured investors.