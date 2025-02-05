Google parent firm Alphabet drops pledge on using AI tech for weapons and surveillance

Google’s parent company Alphabet has removed its commitment to avoiding artificial intelligence (AI) applications for weapons and surveillance from its ethical guidelines.

The tech behemoth stressed the importance of collaboration between businesses and democratic governments to develop AI that “protects people, promotes global growth, and supports national security.”

The revised guidelines were announced in a blog post by British tech boss, Google Deepmind’s chief executive, Demis Hassabis, and senior vice president James Manyika.

They said that the firm will no longer include a pledge to avoid AI use that could “cause or are likely to cause overall harm”.

The move comes as Alphabet ramped up its investment in AI to nearly 30 per cent more than analysts expected, committing $75bn (£59.85bn) to AI projects this year.

The firm is expanding its AI-powered products, including its Gemini platform, which now integrates directly into Google search and pixel devices.

Alphabet’s decision sparked debates over the ethics of using AI.

It also comes after Big Tech firms were courted by President Donald Trump as he assumed office for a second time. At his inauguration last month, the bosses of Google, Meta, Amazon and X were among those in attendance.

Trump has also signed deals to massively roll out AI in an agreement, dubbed Operation Stargate, with OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Oracle’s Larry Ellison.

There have since been major concerns about the close ties between Trump’s government, and big tech.

The latest development is part of a long-running internal row in Google over the use of AI.

In 2018, Google employees protested and successfully pressured the firm to drop an AI contract with the US pentagon, due to concerns over military applications.

The shift in AI policy aligns with the broader industry trend of seeing AI as a key tool in national defence. As AI has become more sophisticated, the awareness of its military potential has also increased.

Yet, concerns in the potential of AI weapons to take autonomous action on the battlefield remain.

This announcement came out as Alphabet released its latest earnings report, which missed market expectations despite a ten per cent rise in digital advertisement revenue.

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Alphabet is being punished for missing quarterly revenue expectations for the first time since February 2023 and for going heavy on AI-related spending.”

Yet, the firm remains confident in the value of its AI investment.

Its chief executive Sundai Pichai wrote in a statement: “We are confident about the opportunities ahead, and to accelerate our progress, we expect to invest approximately $75 billion in capital expenditures in 2025.”