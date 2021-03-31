Covid-19: France shuts schools as it enters third national lockdown

France will shut schools for at least three weeks and extend tough lockdown measures to the entire country in a bid to combat a third wave of coronavirus sweeping across Europe.

President Emmanuel Macron said he was widening restrictions that were already in place in Paris, swathes of the north and parts of the south to become nationwide.

The lockdown will begin on Saturday and be in place for at least a month.

Schools will be shuttered for three weeks after this weekend and non-essential retailers will close in an effort to stem a rising tide of infections.

France has recorded over 4.6m Covid-19 infections and more than 95,000 deaths.

In a televised address this evening, Macron said: “We will lose control if we do not move now.”

He described the lockdown as the “best solution to slow down the virus”, adding that France had managed to keep schools open longer during the pandemic than many neighbouring countries.

Macron had been trying to avoid another national lockdown amid concerns about the economic impact.

Earlier this month restrictions were introduced in 16 areas, including Paris, which saw the closure of non-essential shops and restrictions on movements.

But fears have been mounting that hospitals could be overwhelmed as a highly contagious new variant of the virus sweeps across Europe.

Macron today also said the Covid vaccinations will be open to over-60s from 16 April, while from 15 May over-50s will be able to get the jab.