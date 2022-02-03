Costa Rica fielded Covid-19 infected players against us, say Jamaica

Jamaica’s defeat to Costa Rica ended their hopes of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Jamaican football chiefs say Costa Rica knowingly fielded two players who had tested positive for Covid-19 in a match against them.

The players were part of the Costa Rica team that beat Jamaica 1-0 on Wednesday in a qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Jamaica plan to make a formal complaint to governing body Fifa, their federation said.

One more Costa Rica player who did not take part in the match and three members of the team’s staff are also alleged to have tested positive.

The tests were carried out on the team’s arrival in Jamaica on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that there were six Costa Ricans that tested [positive],” Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) medical chief Dr Guyan Arscott told the Gleaner. “Three were non-players and three were players.

“We recommended that those two players should be isolated or should not be allowed to play.”

Costa Rica’s win was a boost for their hopes of reaching this year’s World Cup and extinguished Jamaica’s slim chance. It moved Costa Rica to within just one point of the next round with three games left to play.

JFF general secretary Dalton Wint confirmed that the federation would be raising a complaint with Fifa.

“I don’t know what we can appeal, but I am sure I will be sending something to Fifa to inquire as to why this happened because this is an absolute breach of the rules,” Wint said.