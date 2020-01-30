Coronavirus: UK evacuation delay leaves Brits stranded in Wuhan

The UK has been forced to postpone the evacuation of nearly 200 citizens from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan as it has not yet been granted the right permissions to leave by authorities.

It is hoped that the flight, which was due to take off today, will take off on Friday instead.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are doing everything we can to get British people in Wuhan safely back to the UK.

“A number of countries’ flights have been unable to take off as planned. We continue working urgently to organise a flight to the UK as soon as possible.”

Once returned to the UK, those who have been evacuated will be quarantined for 14 days at a National Health Service facility.

The outbreak has now killed more than 170 people and has spread to every region of China, as well as to various countries around the world.

As of last night health authorities had confirmed 7,711 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

However, some British families risk not being able to bring relatives with Chinese passports with them as part of the evacuation.

English teacher Natalie Francis was told by the Foreign Office that she would not be able to take her three-year-old son with her because he has a Chinese passport, even though he is a British citizen.

A number of other countries have evacuations planned, such as France and South Korea.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will decide later today if the outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.