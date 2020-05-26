Coronavirus: New York Stock Exchange trading floors reopen

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will today reopen its trading floors following a two-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

In March the bourse announced it would close its trading floor and move to electronic trading for the first time in its history after one employee and a trader tested positive for Covid-19.

In a blog post earlier this month NYSE president Stacey Cunningham said the floor would partially reopen on 26 March, though the stock exchange will implement a number of safety measures.

Brokers are set to return in smaller numbers at first and wear protective masks while they work, while all traders and visitors will be screened and have their temperature checked when they enter the building.

Anyone who fails to pass the temperature check will be banned from entering until they test negative for Covid-19 or self-isolate.

Traders will also reportedly have to sign a liability waiver that prevents them from suing the NYSE if they become infected with the virus.

The waiver will require traders to acknowledge that returning to work could lead to them “contracting Covid-19, respiratory failure, death, and transmitting Covid-19 to family or household members and others who may also suffer these effects”, the Wall Street Journal reported.