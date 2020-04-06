FTSE 100 surges with Europe set to ease coronavirus lockdowns

The FTSE 100 soared almost three per cent as markets opened this morning, with Europe preparing to ease its coronavirus lockdowns.

London’s blue-chip index jumped over three per cent to 5,580 points in early trading as investors responded with optimism to signs a month-long lockdown may soon abate.

Read more: FTSE 100 falls as oil prices slip and coronavirus spreads

European markets rose in tandem with the FTSE 100.

Germany’s Dax surged a huge four per cent and France’s Cac jumped 3.4 per cent. The European-wide Euro Stoxx 600 leapt 2.6 per cent.

The number of daily coronavirus fatalities slipped in Italy and Spain, Germany and France over the weekend. Those countries also saw daily coronavirus infection rates fall.

And the UK also saw a fall, from 708 deaths between Friday and Saturday to 619 deaths between Saturday and Sunday.

Germany’s roaring Dax benefited from better than expected factory output data. Orders fell 1.4 per cent, much better than analyst predictions of 2.4 per cent.

“Another argument for a later date of restrictions being lifted is the fact that while those most advanced through the cycle, namely Italy and Spain, are seeing their new case and fatality growth rate slow encouragingly,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said.

Coronavirus lockdowns set to ease

Europe was preparing to ease coronavirus lockdowns over the weekend.

Belgium, Finland, Spain and France were all working on measures to soften their coronavirus shutdowns yesterday.

That could see them lift stay-at-home orders for millions of households on a staggered timeline and reopen schools.

Spain – one of Europe’s worst-hit countries in the coronavirus crisis – yesterday extended its lockdown to 15 April.

Read more: Europe starts preparations for easing of coronavirus lockdown

But Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said some economic restrictions would ease after Easter.

Italy has signalled a so-called phase two in which its coronavirus lockdown will grow more relaxed.

But he warned to prevent further coronavirus lockdowns across Europe tests must become more widely available.

“I suspect to successfully reopen economies without fear of subsequent mini shutdowns or holding back significant amounts of activity we will need the antibody test rolled out,” Reid said.

“That will be the real breakthrough until we get a vaccine. Without that I fear it’s going to be tough to fully control the virus in the west.”

FTSE 100 traders in ‘wait and see’ mode

Spreadex market analyst Connor Campbell said evidence Europe’s coronavirus lockdown is working has sent markets higher.

He said markets were “lifted by the signs that the various shutdowns around the world have worked in slowing the spread of the coronavirus”.

Read more: Oil prices slip on delayed talks but stocks rise as coronavirus cases slow

“While the FTSE 100 index has been seeing rather large swings on a daily basis, over the last week or so it has been trading in a fairly narrow band,” Campbell added. The index has traded between 5,340 and 5,600.

This is “a big improvement on the freefall that defined much of March” Campbell said. He added it may be “a sign, perhaps, that investors are in something of a wait and see phase”.

FTSE 100 rises despite UK coronavirus challenges

Campbell warned that the FTSE 100 joined in the spoils despite the UK being “still in the early stages of its lockdown, with woefully insufficient testing and a Prime Minister in the hospital”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in hospital this morning after going yesterday with a high temperature following his positive coronavirus test 10 days ago.

Read more: UK coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in hospital

Housing minister Robert Jenrick told the BBC Johnson would return to work “shortly”.



“He’ll stay in hospital as long as he needs to do that,” Jenrick added. “But I’ve heard that he’s doing well and I very much look forward to him being back in Number 10 as soon as possible.

This isn’t an emergency admission and so I certainly expect that he’ll be back at Number 10 shortly.”

More to follow.