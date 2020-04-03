FTSE 100 falls as oil prices slip and coronavirus spreads

The FTSE 100 has fallen at the bell after oil prices slipped and the number of global coronavirus cases topped 1m.



Britain’s FTSE 100 index was 0.6 per cent lower just after the open at 5,446 points. The benchmark had risen roughly half a per cent the day before.



Oil prices pared some of their gains after the biggest one-day rise since the 1980s. Brent crude slipped back overnight but was up 0.9 per cent at $30.02 this morning. US crude was 2.2 per cent lower at $24.77.



The price of oil shot up yesterday after US President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to get them to reduce supply.



Saudi Arabian overproduction after the breakdown of talks with Russia about cuts has caused oil prices to roughly half this year. The coronavirus outbreak and global recession has also dragged down oil prices.



However, Trump yesterday tweeted: “Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more.”



Yet doubt set in overnight about whether such cuts were achievable given the fractured relationships of the major producers.



Asian markets fell overnight. China’s Shanghai composite index fell 0.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.7 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.1 per cent.



More to follow.