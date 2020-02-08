Coronavirus: Five Britons test positive at French ski resort

All five of the new coronavirus cases at a ski resort in France are British nationals, according to the French health minister.

Among those infected at a ski chalet in the Haute-Savoie region in the alps are four adults and a child.

One of those infected recently returned from Singapore and is believed to have been the carrier for the virus.

The Briton arrived at Contamines-Montjoie ski resort on 24 January.

There were 11 Britons staying at the chalet and all have now been hopsitalised in in Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Grenoble.

The other six British nationals came into contact with the group but have so far not tested positive for the coronavirus.

They are being kept in hospital for observation.

The health minister Agnès Buzyn said none of the group are in a serious condition.

It comes after four members of the same British family were admitted to hospital in Majorca after coming into contact with a coronavirus carrier.

They are being tested for the virus at the University Hospital of Son Espases in Palma after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive in France.

There have been three cases in the UK and almost 35,000 worldwide, mostly in China.

There are a further 150 Britons set to be flown back from Wuhan on a flight put on by the UK government.

They will be taken to a conference centre in Milton Keynes for a 14-day quarantine.

Milton Keynes University Hospitals NHS Trust said there was no risk to local people as anyone showing symptoms would not be allowed to board the plane.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that as of Friday afternoon, 620 people in the UK had been tested for coronavirus.