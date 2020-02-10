UK declares coronavirus a 'serious and imminent threat' to public

The UK today declared coronavirus as a serious and imminent threat to public health, a move that gives the government greater powers to tackle it.

The new strain of coronavirus that has claimed hundreds of lives in China is now a “serious and imminent” threat to public health, the government said today as it designated a hospital dealing with suspected coronavirus cases an “isolation” area.

Read more: Global stocks fall as coronavirus fears grip investors

“The secretary of state declares that the incidence or transmission of novel coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health,” the Department for Health and Social Care said.

“Measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus,” the health ministry added.

Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk outside the New Orient Landmark hotel in Macau amid the coronavirus outbreak

Matt Hancock has now designated the Arrowe Park Hospital and Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes an “isolation” facility. Brits flown back from Wuhan over the weekend are currently in a two-week quarantine at the hospital.

And the government now sees Wuhan and the wider Hubei province, where coronavirus originated, as an “infected area”.

The UK’s announcement came just hours after China revealed its death toll now stands at 908, and 40,171 infections in mainland China. That represents 97 new deaths and 3,062 new cases reported yesterday.

Read more: Amazon withdraws from Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus

British authorities also confirmed a fourth UK patient had coronavirus yesterday. They caught the virus in France and is known to be a contact of a previous British patient.

“We are now using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus,” the NHS’ chief medical officer, Chris Witty, said yesterday.

“The NHS is extremely well prepared to manage these cases and treat them, and we are working quickly to identify any further contacts the patient has had.

“This patient followed NHS advice by self-isolating rather than going to A&E.”

Coronavirus more deadly than Sars

The new coronavirus strain, dubbed 2019-nCoV, is now more deadly than Sars (secure acute respiratory syndrome), the 2003 outbreak that claimed 774 lives.

Both are from the same family of coronavirus and originated in China. So far, almost all deaths related to the latest coronavirus threat have come in mainland China. However, Hong Kong has reported one death and the Philippines has suffered another.

The coronavirus has now spread to 24 countries. Those are: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cambodia, Finland, France, Malaysia, Japan, Italy, Germany, India, Russia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, the UK, Sweden, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, the US and China.



Read more: Coronavirus: Five Britons test positive at French ski resort

A group of international experts led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is now travelling to Beijing to help investigate the epidemic.

The WHO declared a global emergency on 30 January after initially only calling it an emergency for China.

Beijing has attempted to lock down Wuhan and the wider Hubei province, where tens of millions of people reside, to prevent the virus spreading.

The WHO team now travelling to Beijing will attempt to work out how the virus spreads and how severe the current outbreak is.

The coronavirus is believed to have spread from illegal trade at a seafood market in Wuhan in December.

Meanwhile, Japan said 130 people quarantined on the docked Diamond Princess cruise ship now carry the coronavirus, out of 3,600 on board, a jump of 60 cases.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Yokohama port, now has 130 cases of coronavirus

Airbnb has suspended Beijing bookings until 29 February as the coronavirus death toll mounted.

“In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and guidance from local authorities for the short-term rental industry during this public health emergency, bookings of all listings in Beijing with check-in from 7 February 2020 to 29 February 2020 have been suspended,” the home-booking app said.

Read more: Coronavirus kills Wuhan whistleblower doctor

That came after Amazon became the latest big name vendor to drop out of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, a global gathering of technology and smartphone companies.

And stocks sank again today in response to the higher coronavirus death toll. The Nikkei and Hong’s Hang Seng index both fell around 0.6 per cent while the FTSE 100 slipped 0.35 per cent.

