These are the world’s best ski resorts for Après-ski

The best ski resorts for drinking and socialising have been unveiled

Everyone knows there’s no point going on a ski holiday unless the resort has good Après-ski.

If you’re new to ski culture, Après-ski is the French term for socialising on the mountains at the end of a day’s skiing. It’s essentially the best bit of a ski holiday: when skiers get to drink something alcoholic against a beautiful mountain backdrop. It’s usually at the end of the day, a sort of celebration of the day’s sporting achievements.

Skiing is pretty hard work so after four or five hours on the slopes there’s typically a pretty decent endorphin release, meaning many skiers – especially Brits on holiday – have energy to start drinking and sometimes dancing along to live DJs with epic views of the mountains behind the decks. What’s not to love?

The team at Blacks Outdoors have crunched some numbers to reveal the best ski resorts in Europe and beyond for Après-ski. They measured resorts by the number of Instagram posts, TikTok videos and the number of mountain restaurants to work out which slopes have the best opportunity to kick back.

The best rated resort is Kitzbühel in the Austrian Alps, followed by SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental, also in Austria. The third position when to Skicircus, again in Austria.

Ski Arlberg, which comprises the resorts of St. Anton, St. Christoph, Stuben, Lech, Zürs, Warth and Schröcken, as well as Les Portes du Soleil which incorporates the French resorts Morzine, Avoriaz,​ Les Gets, Châtel, Morgins and Champéry, tied third position.

Only one from outside Europe, the Big White in Canada, made it into the top ten. Levi in Finland came in at tenth.

You can view the full data here if you’d like to read more about the best ski resorts to kick off the skis in and to relax and socialise instead.

