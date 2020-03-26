The Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold at the record low level of 0.1 per cent but signalled it is prepared to take further action to tackle the economic effects of coronavirus.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) said it “stands ready to respond further as necessary to guard against an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions, and support the economy”.

Threadneedle Street also gave a gloomy assessment of the economy. The MPC said: “The economic consequences of [coronavirus] are becoming more apparent and a very sharp reduction in activity is likely.”

Interest rates were slashed to 0.1 per cent – the lowest in the Bank’s 325 year history – at two emergency meetings over the last two weeks. The rate cuts were designed to pump liquidity into the economy during the coronavirus outbreak and shore up lending and balance sheets.

The BoE has also ramped up its bond-buying, pledging to purchase £200bn more debt. It said today that it will continue with this quantitative easing and added: “If needed, the MPC can expand asset purchases further.”

On top of this, the Bank has cut the so-called capital buffers for banks, giving them more cash to lend. It will also buy companies’ short-term debt.

The Bank of England today decided to keep its policy on hold for the time being. But it said it is prepared to take further action if needed.

The MPC said it is in particular looking at “the pass-through to banks and building societies’ lending rates of the recent reductions in bank rate”.

Ensuring the extra liquidity reaches the right firms has been a concern of the Bank. It yesterday sent a letter to banks, along with the government and the City watchdog, telling them to keep lending to businesses to ensure that previously viable companies do not fail due to the crisis.

Risk of ‘longer-term damage to the economy’

The Bank of England today gave a stark assessment of the outlook for the UK economy, albeit an undetailed and uncertain one.

“There is a risk of longer-term damage to the economy, especially if there are business failures on a large scale or significant increases in unemployment,” the MPC said in a statement accompanying its decision.

“There is little evidence as yet to assess the precise magnitude of the economic shock from Covid-19. It is probable that global GDP will fall sharply during the first half of this year. Unemployment is likely to rise rapidly across a range of economies, as suggested by early indicators.”