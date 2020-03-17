Coronavirus: All Trafalgar Square events cancelled

All events set to take place at Trafalgar Square have been cancelled by City Hall until further notice.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan took the step today to shut down events at the public square, after further social distancing measures were advised by the government yesterday to combat the spread of Covid-19.

This means the cancellation of celebrations for the St George’s Day festival on 18 April, Vaisakhi on 25 April and Eid on 30 May.

Khan also announced today that public transport would be reduced to a “Saturday-type service” on weekdays.

Khan attended his first Cobra meeting yesterday, reporting afterward that the spread of coronavirus was further along in London than previously thought.

In a statement released today, he said: “It is vital that we take all necessary precautions to ensure the health of all in our city.

“Our Trafalgar Square celebrations are key moments that bring communities together from across the capital, but the Government has advised that large gatherings should not take place so we will be cancelling them until further notice.

“This is a challenging time for everyone but I want to reassure Londoners that we will continue to follow the advice of the medical experts and take the steps that are required to suppress this virus.”

Boris Johnson yesterday announced new draconian measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, including telling over-70s to stay at home for 12 weeks.

He also advised everyone to avoid going to pubs, theatres, restaurants and to shun “unnecessary travel”.

People who can work from home have been advised to do so.

It has led to major cinema chains closing their sites today and calls for further government intervention to save at risk hospitality, retail and leisure businesses.